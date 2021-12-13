KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Sea Level Rise Could Expose Californians to Toxic Pollutants

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
The Embarcadero in San Francisco, Calif. on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (Photo: Lauren Hanussak/KQED)

Sea levels are expected to rise by more than three feet before century’s end if meaningful action is not taken against climate change. The resulting  flooding could impact more than 400 of California’s hazard sites, including power plants and toxic waste facilities— and expose hazardous pollutants to nearby residents. The neighbors of these sites are five times more likely to be people of color and low-income, prompting further environmental justice concerns. That’s all according to a recent statewide mapping project from UC Berkeley and UCLA environmental health professors. We’ll discuss the project’s findings and what can be done to address them.

Guests:

Ezra David Romero, climate reporter, KQED

