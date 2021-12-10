Decades of Powerful Art Emerge From the Shadow of 'The Dinner Party' in DeYoung’s Judy Chicago Retrospective

Artist Judy Chicago made her name in the 1970s with her groundbreaking feminist piece, “The Dinner Party”. Chicago has said she didn’t know if she’d live long enough to escape the shadow of that iconic piece. Now, in the first retrospective of her work, the full range of the 82 year old artist’s career is on exhibit at San Francisco’s de Young Museum. The retrospective highlights “how forward thinking and daring Judy has always been in tackling uncomfortable subject matter that is now very much at the forefront of our current discourse,” curator Claudia Schmuckli said. Forum talks with Judy Chicago and Schmuckli about the evolution of her art and social consciousness.