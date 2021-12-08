KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

Brexit and Imports

It’s been nearly two years since Brexit… and British importers have had to adjust to a new trade regime. Hear how one London honey seller is dealing with the changes.see more
Forum

Sickle Cell Disease in Focus as CRISPR Clinical Trial Launches

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A 3D illustration shows a clump of sickle cells blocking a blood vessel. (iStock)

First uncovered almost a century ago, sickle cell disease is a painful and debilitating red blood cell disorder that can lead to other medical problems like infections and strokes.  It hits Black people the hardest, has historically lacked research, and patients have struggled to access basic care.  We’ll hear about a promising new UCSF clinical trial using CRISPR gene editing technology on patients’ stem cells.  And we talk with a patient about how the disease has affected her life and her community.

Guests:

Marsha Treadwell, psychologist, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

Mark Walters, professor of pediatrics, UCSF, lead scientist on sickle cell study

Brooklyn Haynes, 26 year old sickle cell patient at UCSF

