With gas-burning vehicles the largest source of California's greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to clean energy sources in transportation is considered key to slowing climate change. In recent weeks California has been allocated a major boost in federal and state funds to expand the electric vehicle charging network. We'll discuss the plans and how much they might move the needle on e-vehicle adoption. We’ll also look at promising new technology to make EV's more attractive and affordable, and innovative proposals for improving charging, including electrified roads that charge the car while you drive.
Electric Vehicle Future Brightens As Charging Infrastructure Set to Expand
An electric car owner prepares to charge his car at an electric car charging station on September 23, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the California Air Resources Board to establish regulations that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Sales of internal combustion engines would be banned in the state after 2035. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Hardman, researcher at the Plug-in Hybrid and Electric Vehicle Research Center, UC Davis
Katie Fehrenbacher, journalist who covers climate tech and clean mobility
