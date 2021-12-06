Electric Vehicle Future Brightens As Charging Infrastructure Set to Expand

An electric car owner prepares to charge his car at an electric car charging station on September 23, 2020 in Corte Madera, California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order directing the California Air Resources Board to establish regulations that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035. Sales of internal combustion engines would be banned in the state after 2035. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)