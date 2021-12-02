KQED is a proud member of
High Prices, Low Stock, Dim Consumer Holiday Spirit

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A woman and her daughter look at figurines in a store.
 (iStock)

Retailers hope for a record holiday spending season this year, but for many Americans, prices rising at the fastest rate in 30 years may hamper holiday glee at the checkout counter.  Even Christmas trees are up to 30% more expensive than last year. We’ll break down how prices and supply chain issues are affecting consumers, and get some tips on how to save money while beating shortages.  And we want to hear from you:  How are you changing your shopping habits this holiday season?

Guests:

Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist, The Washington Post

Katheryn Russ, associate professor, economics, UC Davis

