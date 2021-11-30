KQED is a proud member of
New Season of 'Slow Burn' Examines the Roots and Legacy of the LA Riots, 3 Decades Later

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A woman yells at Los Angeles police officers who stand guard outside a shopping center, 30 April 1992, in Los Angeles. The acquittal of four police officers in the beating of Rodney King led to widespread anger and rioting. (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thirty years ago, white Los Angeles police officers savagely beat Rodney Glen King, a young Black man who had led them on a high-speed chase through the city. After a jury failed to convict four police officers, despite a graphic videotape of the beating, the city erupted into violence. This season of Slate’s Slow Burn podcast dives into the events of early 1990s Los Angeles and the decades of police brutality and injustice that led to them. We’ll talk with host Joel Anderson about the characters, context and legacy of the biggest U.S. civil disturbance of the 20th century.

Guests:

Joel Anderson, staff writer, Slate; host, Slow Burn podcast

