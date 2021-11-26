Forum From the Archives: Airports. Remember Them?

MIAMI, - MARCH 15: People wait to check-in at the Qatar Airways counter amid coronavirus fears at Miami International Airport on March 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Airports are often the first, last, and sometimes only impression a traveler has of a city. Singapore's Changi airport dazzles; Newark Airport in New Jersey offers less delight. SFO leads the way in design with its newly opened Harvey Milk Terminal which boasts Heath tiles in the restrooms, lighting that makes you look less tired, and improved acoustic design. But the airport industry has been challenged by the pandemic, which dropped traveller numbers and put new stresses on airports already grappling with issues like aging infrastructure. We'll talk about airports you love, airports you never want to see again, and hear from experts about airports of the future.

Guests:

Harriet Baskas , freelance journalist covering airports and aviation; writer, "Stuck at the Airport"

Farrah Young , project manager, San Francisco International Airport, Young helped managed SFO's Harvey Milk Terminal 1

Elaine Glusac , travel columnist, New York Times; author, "The Trouble with Airports, and How to Fix Them"

Matt Needham , firmwide director of aviation and transportation, HOK, an architectural firm