The Science Behind the Thanksgiving Spread

at 9:00 AM
Cookies are filled with jelly on an assembly line. (iStock)

Thanksgiving might be our most traditional meal, but what do we really know about all the processes that suck up raw ingredients and spit out turkeys, potato flakes, and jellied cranberry sauce into the modern supermarket? This hour on Forum, we’ll discuss the science and engineering behind some of America’s most iconic foods. We’ll talk Thanksgiving favorites, new flavors and beyond.

Guests:

Claire Saffitz, cookbook author and video host; author, "Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence"

Dave Arnold, founder and president, Museum of Food and Drink; host, "Cooking Issues;" author, "Liquid Intelligence: The Art & Science of the Perfect Cocktail"

Barb Stuckey, author, "Taste: Surprising Stories & Science About Why Food Tastes Good;" Chief Innovation Officer, Mattson

Nik Sharma, author, "The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained"

