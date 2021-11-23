Earlier this year, the National Institutes of Health announced funding of more than $1 billion for research into the prolonged health consequences of COVID-19 infections. Since then, reports of what’s called long covid have only risen. Symptoms range from fatigue to coughing to chest pain and even to . We’ll get the latest science on long covid, hear how often it occurs and what are its symptoms, and learn what’s being done to tackle it.
What Science Tells Us About the Mysteries of Long Covid
Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 4, 2020. (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Upinder Singh, infectious disease expert, Stanford University
Zackary Berger, associate professor, Johns Hopkins Institute of Bioethics
Juliet Morgan, neurologist; chief resident, psychiatry, UCSF
