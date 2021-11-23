KQED is a proud member of
Forum

What Science Tells Us About the Mysteries of Long Covid

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
Healthcare worker Demetra Ransom comforts a patient in the Covid-19 ward at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas on December 4, 2020.  (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year, the National Institutes of Health announced funding of more than $1 billion for research into the prolonged health consequences of COVID-19 infections. Since then, reports of what’s called long covid have only risen. Symptoms range from fatigue to coughing to chest pain and even to . We’ll get the latest science on long covid, hear how often it occurs and what are its symptoms, and learn what’s being done to tackle it.

Guests:

Upinder Singh, infectious disease expert, Stanford University

Zackary Berger, associate professor, Johns Hopkins Institute of Bioethics

Juliet Morgan, neurologist; chief resident, psychiatry, UCSF

