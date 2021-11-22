KQED is a proud member of
Forum

'The Generation Myth' Calls for Ceasefire on the Generation Wars

Lesley McClurg
at 10:00 AM
In “The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think" author Bobby Duffy debunks myths and stereotypes about generational labels. (iStock)

You’ve heard it all... Millennials are the unluckiest generation, Gen Z are changing the way we work (and scaring their bosses). But a lot of generational analysis is really just fake science, argues social researcher Bobby Duffy in his new book “The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.” Duffy joins us to debunk stereotypes around generational trends, and illuminate the real challenges facing different generations.

Guests:

Bobby Duffy, author, "The Generation Myth: Why When You're Born Matters Less Thank You Think," professor of public policy and director of the Policy Institute, Kings College, London

Reiqua Allen-Lamphere, writer, producer, journalist; author, "It Was All A Dream: A New Generation Confronts the Broken Promise to Black America"

