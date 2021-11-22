You’ve heard it all... Millennials are the unluckiest generation, Gen Z are changing the way we work (and scaring their bosses). But a lot of generational analysis is really just fake science, argues social researcher Bobby Duffy in his new book “The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think.” Duffy joins us to debunk stereotypes around generational trends, and illuminate the real challenges facing different generations.
'The Generation Myth' Calls for Ceasefire on the Generation Wars
In “The Generation Myth: Why When You’re Born Matters Less Than You Think" author Bobby Duffy debunks myths and stereotypes about generational labels. (iStock)
Guests:
Bobby Duffy, author, "The Generation Myth: Why When You're Born Matters Less Thank You Think," professor of public policy and director of the Policy Institute, Kings College, London
Reiqua Allen-Lamphere, writer, producer, journalist; author, "It Was All A Dream: A New Generation Confronts the Broken Promise to Black America"
