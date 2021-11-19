KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Experience of Plus-Size Travelers Often Gets Ignored, Advocates Are Changing That

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A lack of accomodations, like airplane seat sizes, can make traveling an uncomfortable experience for plus-size travelers. (iStock)

Traveling can be a slog across the board, especially around the holidays. But for plus-size travelers it can also be a dehumanizing experience — navigating stares and glares and accommodations not built for their bodies and comfort. According to the CDC, about 74 percent of adults in the U.S. are overweight, yet this isn’t reflected in travel amenities. From airplane seat sizes to hotel towels and furniture to weight restrictions for excursions, the experience of plus-size travelers is often ignored. Travelers like Bay Area native Annette Richmond, who founded the online community Fat Girls Traveling, are creating opportunities for more inclusive travel experiences. We’ll talk to Richmond and others about both the harsh and hopeful realities of traveling as a plus-size person.

Guests:

Annette Richmond, founder, Fat Girls Traveling and Fat Camp: A Fat Girls Traveling Retreat

Tigress Osborn, chair, National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance

Jeff Jenkins, founder, Chubby Diaries travel blog

Sponsored