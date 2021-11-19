Experience of Plus-Size Travelers Often Gets Ignored, Advocates Are Changing That

Traveling can be a slog across the board, especially around the holidays. But for plus-size travelers it can also be a dehumanizing experience — navigating stares and glares and accommodations not built for their bodies and comfort. According to the CDC, about 74 percent of adults in the U.S. are overweight, yet this isn’t reflected in travel amenities. From airplane seat sizes to hotel towels and furniture to weight restrictions for excursions, the experience of plus-size travelers is often ignored. Travelers like Bay Area native Annette Richmond, who founded the online community Fat Girls Traveling, are creating opportunities for more inclusive travel experiences. We’ll talk to Richmond and others about both the harsh and hopeful realities of traveling as a plus-size person.