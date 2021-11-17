KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Thousands Counted in Promising Start to Thanksgiving Monarch Butterfly Count

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:30 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: A Monarch butterfly lands on a flower at the Rinconada Community Garden on November 03, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. Large populations of Monarch butterflies are being seen breeding for the first time in the urban San Francisco Bay peninsula.  ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Western monarch butterflies all but disappeared from coastal California last fall but there are now promising signs of an uptick in numbers.  The Pacific Grove Monarch Sanctuary, which didn’t see a single monarch last winter, recently counted over 13,000 butterflies.  As citizen scientists begin this year’s Thanksgiving monarch butterfly count, we talk with experts about why we’re seeing an unexpected rebound in monarch butterflies, and what it might mean for their future.

Guests:

David James, entomologist, Washington State University

Emma Pelton, conservation biologist and western monarch lead, Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation

Sponsored