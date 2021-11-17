KQED is a proud member of
Forum

San Francisco Commemorates Transgender Awareness Week

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Transgender District staff from left to right: Aria Sa'id, Ivory Smith, Jupiter Peraza, Ernie Tovar and Juniper Yun.  (Beth LaBerge/KQED)

The Transgender community holds a particular place in San Francisco history; the city by the Bay is the first to have a cultural district dedicated to that history and community. Compton’s Transgender Cultural District was named after the cafeteria that was the site of a riot in 1966, a response to police harassment of transgender people,  several years before the more well known Stonewall riots in New York. The six block district spans parts of the Tenderloin and SoMa. We talk about the district, and what the city can do to  support its transgender community during and beyond Transgender Awareness Week. 

 

Guests:

Honey Mahogany , co-founder, San Francisco Transgender Cultural District. Chair, San Francisco Democratic County Central Committee;

Aria Sa'id, founder and executive director, San Francisco Transgender Cultural District

