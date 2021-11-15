KQED is a proud member of
Forum

The Legacy of the Occupy Movement 10 Years Later

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 02: A protestor carries a sign as she demonstrates during Occupy Oakland's general strike on November 2, 2011 in Oakland, California. Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets for a general strike organized by Occupy Oakland.  (Photo by Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)

Ten years ago the Occupy Movement dominated local and national news as encampments of protesters nationwide brought conversations about income inequality and the gross disparities between the top 1% of wealth holders and the bottom 99% into the mainstream. We’ll look back at two of the nation’s most visible and active occupy movements, in Oakland and in New York, and assess their legacy in politics, policies, activism and on the cities they took place in, after the tents came down.

Guests:

Michael Levitin, author, Generation Occupy: Reawakening American Democracy

Ali Winston , Independent journalist covering law enforcement and criminal justice

Cat Brooks, Executive Director of the Justice Teams Network

Ashel Eldridge, ethnic studies professor at San Francisco State University, Occupy Oakland activist and owner of S.O.S. Juices

