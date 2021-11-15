Ten years ago the Occupy Movement dominated local and national news as encampments of protesters nationwide brought conversations about income inequality and the gross disparities between the top 1% of wealth holders and the bottom 99% into the mainstream. We’ll look back at two of the nation’s most visible and active occupy movements, in Oakland and in New York, and assess their legacy in politics, policies, activism and on the cities they took place in, after the tents came down.
The Legacy of the Occupy Movement 10 Years Later
OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 02: A protestor carries a sign as she demonstrates during Occupy Oakland's general strike on November 2, 2011 in Oakland, California. Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets for a general strike organized by Occupy Oakland. (Photo by Justin Sullivan via Getty Images)
Guests:
Michael Levitin, author, Generation Occupy: Reawakening American Democracy
Ali Winston , Independent journalist covering law enforcement and criminal justice
Cat Brooks, Executive Director of the Justice Teams Network
Ashel Eldridge, ethnic studies professor at San Francisco State University, Occupy Oakland activist and owner of S.O.S. Juices
