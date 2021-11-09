KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Chef Bryant Terry Curates a Feast of Food and Self-Discovery in ‘Black Food’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (Photo of Bryant Terry by Adrian Octavius Walker)

Bay Area-based chef and food justice activist Bryant Terry is back with another cookbook -- but this time it’s not just his recipes. He’s created “a communal shrine to the shared culinary histories of the African diaspora,” as he writes in the introduction to “Black Food.” Bringing together a number of contributors who share recipes, stories and artwork -- plus Terry’s signature playlists to go with the recipes -- “Black Food” aims to be a feast not just for your tastebuds, but your eyes, ears and spirit, too. Terry, who’s also the chef-in-residence at the Museum of the African Diaspora, says this is his last cookbook, but just the beginning of a bigger vision to publish more writers of color under his new publishing imprint 4 Color Books. Terry joins us to talk about “Black Food” and what else he’s got cooking -- both in and out of the kitchen.

Guests:

Bryant Terry, author, "Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora." He's also the chef-in-residence at San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora. His other cookbooks include "Afro-Vegan" and "Vegetable Kingdom."

Rev. Marvin K. White, poet, preacher, writer and artist; minister of celebration, GLIDE Memorial Church - he contributed "From Scratch" to "Black Food."

