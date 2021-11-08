KQED is a proud member of
First Person: East Palo Alto council member Antonio Lopez on Poetry and Politics

Antonio Lopez is many things. He’s an East Palo Alto native and, at 27, he’s its youngest serving city council member. He’s a doctoral student in Modern Thought and Literature at Stanford. And he’s an award winning poet, with a recently published book titled “Gentefication”an invented word he defines in part as, “when gentrification becomes personal, and the poet as native subject must invade language itself, when mobility just isn’t enough, and the poet must populate the canon itself from within”. We talk with Lopez about politics, poetry and advocating for residents of a city that is simultaneously in the middle of, and outside of, Silicon Valley. It’s part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local leaders and change-makers who make the Bay Area unique.see more
Forum

Police Officers Hurt a Disproportionate Number of Black Girls and Teens

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Brianna Stuart stood in front of the buildings where she encountered the police in 2016 as a 15-year-old, in Hagerstown, Md., on Oct. 8, 2021. ( Ashley Arnold for The Marshall Project.)

Across the country, an alarming and disproportionate number of black girls and teenagers were involved in police use of force cases, according to a recent analysis by The Marshall Project.  The nonprofit news organization, which focuses on criminal justice in America, found that thousands of minors each year are subjected to what police consider “low level” use of force ranging from being tackled to the ground to having guns pointed at them.  Reporters analyzed about 4,000 records of incidents from six major cities and found that Black girls made up 20 percent of the youth involved compared with white girls at 3 percent.  We’ll talk with the Marshall Project reporters about police use of force against young people and the significant psychological trauma that it can cause.

Guests:

Abbie VanSickle, staff writer, The Marshall Project

Weihua Li, data reporter, The Marshall Project

