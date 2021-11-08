Police Officers Hurt a Disproportionate Number of Black Girls and Teens

Across the country, an alarming and disproportionate number of black girls and teenagers were involved in police use of force cases, according to a recent analysis by The Marshall Project. The nonprofit news organization, which focuses on criminal justice in America, found that thousands of minors each year are subjected to what police consider “low level” use of force ranging from being tackled to the ground to having guns pointed at them. Reporters analyzed about 4,000 records of incidents from six major cities and found that Black girls made up 20 percent of the youth involved compared with white girls at 3 percent. We’ll talk with the Marshall Project reporters about police use of force against young people and the significant psychological trauma that it can cause.