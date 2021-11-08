KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

This Week in the Economy

From the Fed pulling back pandemic support… to another look at the labor market with the October jobs report… the economic week that was.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

This Week in the Economy

From the Fed pulling back pandemic support… to another look at the labor market with the October jobs report… the economic week that was.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

First Person: East Palo Alto council member Antonio Lopez on Poetry and Politics

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

27-year-old poet and East Palo Alto City Councilmember Antonio Lopez published a debut book that reflects on growing up in the shadow of Silicon Valley's power and privilege.  (Briana Chazaro)

Antonio Lopez is many things. He’s an East Palo Alto native and, at 27, he’s its youngest serving city council member. He’s a doctoral student in Modern Thought and Literature at Stanford. And he’s an award winning poet, with a recently published book titled “Gentefication”an invented word he defines in part as, “when gentrification becomes personal, and the poet as native subject must invade language itself, when mobility just isn’t enough, and the poet must populate the canon itself from within”.   We talk with Lopez about politics, poetry and advocating for residents of a city that is simultaneously in the middle of, and outside of, Silicon Valley. It’s part of Forum's First Person series, which profiles local leaders and change-makers who make the Bay Area unique.

Guests:

Antonio Lopez, city council member, East Palo Alto; author, collection of poems, "Gentefication"

Sponsored