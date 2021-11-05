KQED is a proud member of
Morning Edition
Far Right Militias

Far Right Militias

The Oath Keepers gained notoriety after the insurrection at the US Capitol. New data reveals that some active duty law enforcement officers are part of the far-right militia group. Also, Rachel Martin talks with the members of ABBA about the band's first album of new songs in forty years.
Forum

“Hella Town” Traces the History of Oakland Through Its Built Environment

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 (University of California Press)

Oakland is one of the most diverse cities in the country. It’s also one of the most unequal. Architectural and Urban Historian Mitchell Schwarzer dives into the politics and decisions that helped make it that way in his new book, Hella Town: Oakland’s History of Development and Disruption.  Schwarzer traces how decades-old decisions about where to put a park or a parking lot, a building or a bungalow, a highway or a BART rail shaped the economics and inequities of Oakland.  Forum talks to Schwarzer about the history of the city’s booms and busts and the complexities of today’s Oakland.

Guests:

Mitchell Schwarzer, author, Hella Town: Oakland's History of Development and Disruption; professor, Architectural and Urban History, California College of the Arts

