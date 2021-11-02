KQED is a proud member of
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things ConsideredSince its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.see more
Forum

The Evolving Nature of Día de Los Muertos and Honoring the Dead

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
A Dia de los Muertos altar is decorated with candles and flowers. (iStock)

Día de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, is an ancient tradition that started with indigenous people in the Americas, morphed when Catholics arrived, and has seen a resurgence in recent decades in California. This year, the Los Angeles Times set up a virtual Día de Los Muertos altar to create a community space to honor loved ones who have passed. The virtual altar is a reflection of the pandemic, which pushed many traditions online, and an example of  how the Latin American tradition of honoring the dead has evolved over time.  We discuss the practice of honoring the dead as well as cultural and personal connections to Día de los Muertos. And, we want to hear from you: tell us about someone who you are honoring this year. Leave us a voicemail at 415-553-3300 or email us at Forum@kqed.org.

Guests:

Michelle Téllez, associate professor, University of Arizona's Department of Mexican American Studies

Fidel Martinez, audience engagement editor, Los Angeles Times and a co-creator of the LA Times' digital Día de Muertos altar

