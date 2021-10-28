For the first time since the start of the pandemic, San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora reopened its doors to the public last week. Featured in the museum's newly renovated space are the first solo exhibitions of two of Africa's most critically-acclaimed contemporary artists: Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo and Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based Billie Zangewa. We'll talk with the curators about the shows, which both center and celebrate the Black gaze.
San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora Reopens, Spotlights Amoako Boafo and Billie Zangewa
Billie Zangewa, An Angel at My Bedside, 2020. Hand-stitched silk collage. (Courtesy of the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London)
Guests:
Elena Gross, director of exhibitions and curatorial affairs, Museum of the African Diaspora
Larry Ossei-Mensah, curator, "Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks" exhibition, Museum of the African Diaspora
Dexter Wimberly, curator, "Billie Zangewa: Thread for a Web Begun" exhibition, Museum of the African Diaspora
Sponsored