The Death Penalty

On, October 20th, Nicholas Cruz pled guilty to 17 counts of murder. He shot and killed 14 students and 3 teachers during a 2018 rampage at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Because of the guilty plea, the case will move immediately to sentencing. And while the defense team hoped to earn a life sentence in exchange for the plea, the Broward prosecutors did not take the death penalty off the table. Now a jury of 12 will decide if Cruz will be sentenced to die. This high profile, emotionally charged case underscored the need to dive deep into an issue where Americans have long held sharply divergent opinions-- The Death Penalty. On this week’s Takeaway Deep Dive, we’ll explore different facets of this issue, including changing opinions on the death penalty and the racial discrimination that’s often been at the heart of the policy.see more
Forum

San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora Reopens, Spotlights Amoako Boafo and Billie Zangewa

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Billie Zangewa, An Angel at My Bedside, 2020. Hand-stitched silk collage. (Courtesy of the artist and Lehmann Maupin, New York, Hong Kong, Seoul, and London)

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, San Francisco's Museum of the African Diaspora reopened its doors to the public last week. Featured in the museum's newly renovated space are the first solo exhibitions of two of Africa's most critically-acclaimed contemporary artists: Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo and Malawi-born, Johannesburg-based Billie Zangewa. We'll talk with the curators about the shows, which both center and celebrate the Black gaze.

Guests:

Elena Gross, director of exhibitions and curatorial affairs, Museum of the African Diaspora

Larry Ossei-Mensah, curator, "Amoako Boafo: Soul of Black Folks" exhibition, Museum of the African Diaspora

Dexter Wimberly, curator, "Billie Zangewa: Thread for a Web Begun" exhibition, Museum of the African Diaspora

