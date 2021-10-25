How To Have Effective Conversations About Death

Please try again

It's hard to talk about death. And the COVID-19 pandemic has made those conversations even harder, as families have grappled with the sudden illness of loved ones and hospital protocols have shifted those freighted interactions to Zoom. We’ll talk about how to start conversations about end-of-life care, post-mortem wishes and estate planning. And we want to hear from you: Has the pandemic inspired you to make an end-of-life plan? What advice do you need to have an effective conversation about death with your loved ones?

Guests:

Liza Hanks , certified specialist in estate planning, trust administration and probate Law, attorney; author, “The Family's Guide to Wills and Estate Planning,” and “The Trustee’s Legal Companion.” Her podcast is “​​Women and Wills.”



Michael Hebb , author, "Let's Talk About Death (Over Dinner)"



Dr. Sunita Puri , medical director, palliative medicine, Keck Hospital & Norris Cancer Center, USC, Author, "That Good Night: Life and Medicine in the Eleventh Hour"