All Things Considered

Since its debut in 1971, this afternoon radio newsmagazine has delivered in-depth reporting and transformed the way listeners understand current events and view the world. All Things Considered is one of the most popular programs in America. Every weekday, the program presents two hours of breaking news mixed with compelling analysis, insightful commentaries, interviews, and special - sometimes quirky - features. A one-hour edition of the program is produced on the weekend.
Mayor Libby Schaaf Remembers the Oakland Hills Firestorm, Thirty Years Later

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Most homes were unrecognizable after the 1991 Oakland Hills fire, even if some evidence of the home remained after the blaze swept through the Oakland/Berkeley area (Cal OES)

Thirty years ago, a small, mostly-extinguished grassfire was stoked by a hot, dry wind that ignited a  firestorm in the Oakland and Berkeley hills killing 25 people and destroying more than 3,400 homes. As the Bay Area remembers the Tunnel Fire, we talk to Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf about the lessons the city and firefighters learned from the tragedy and her own memories of that fire which destroyed her family home.

Guests:

Libby Schaaf, mayor, City of Oakland

