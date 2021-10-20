Thirty years ago, a small, mostly-extinguished grassfire was stoked by a hot, dry wind that ignited a firestorm in the Oakland and Berkeley hills killing 25 people and destroying more than 3,400 homes. As the Bay Area remembers the Tunnel Fire, we talk to Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf about the lessons the city and firefighters learned from the tragedy and her own memories of that fire which destroyed her family home.
Mayor Libby Schaaf Remembers the Oakland Hills Firestorm, Thirty Years Later
Most homes were unrecognizable after the 1991 Oakland Hills fire, even if some evidence of the home remained after the blaze swept through the Oakland/Berkeley area (Cal OES)
Guests:
Libby Schaaf, mayor, City of Oakland
