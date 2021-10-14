The future of high speed rail in California remains in jeopardy as funds dry up. Now, the Los Angeles Times reports that the High Speed Rail Authority will have to approve at least another billion dollars in cost overruns to pay its contractors. Also in question: Will it even be high speed? We get the latest on the state’s expensive, delayed, and mismanaged bullet train project.
Costs Rise (Again) for California High Speed Rail, And Will it Even Be High Speed?
A constuction site is seen in Avenue 12 in Madera, California just north of Fresno on the California High Speed-Railway on May 5, 2019 - For more than five years residents and businesses have been disrupted and relocated up and down California's central San Joaquin Valley from the aquisition of property for the bullet-train's right of way. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Ralph Vartabedian, national correspondent, Los Angeles Times
Kathleen Ronayne, reporter, Associated Press
