Forum

REBROADCAST: ‘Loud’ Podcast Highlights the History of Reggaeton

51 min
Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Woman with straight blonde hair and sparkly pink dress sits on a throne
Ivy Queen, reggaeton artist and host of the podcast "Loud." (Spotify)

This is an encore presentation of Forum:

The story of reggaeton music is layered and complex, and, according to reggaeton pioneer Ivy Queen, “the real story of reggaeton is about la resistencia. Resistance.” Queen is also the narrator of the new podcast “Loud” by Spotify and Futuro Studios, which gives reggaeton the documentary treatment and explores its nuances. “Loud” journeys through reggaeton’s origins in Jamaican dancehall to Panamanian reggae in español to “las calles” of Puerto Rico to New York and beyond. Once criminalized in Puerto Rico in the ‘90s and early aughts, reggaeton is now one of the most popular genres in the world -- reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny was Spotify’s most-streamed artist in 2020. We’ll take a critical look at reggaeton’s origins and evolution, from its dancehall roots to the massive pop presence it has today.

Guests:

Katelina Eccleston, associate producer and reggaeton historian, "Loud" podcast; creator, "Reggaeton con la Gata" media brand.

Julio A. Pabón, executive producer, "Loud" podcast; supervising creative producer, Spotify Studios

Jessica Molina, creative producer, "Loud" podcast; senior creative producer, Spotify Studios

Cecilia Peña-Govea, singer who performs as La Doña

Raka Rich, emcee and musician, Los Rakas

Raka Dun, emcee and musician, Los Rakas

