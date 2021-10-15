KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Black-Jewish Solidarity for Prison Abolition, Expressed Through Aerial Dance

Caroline Smith
at 9:40 AM
Two aerial dancers pulling strings connecting their cages.
"Meet Us Quickly with Your Mercy" performers Clarissa Dyas and Megan Lowe in an image designed by Jon Weaver. (RJ Muna)

“I am freedom,” says Rahsaan Thomas in a recorded phone call from San Quentin State Prison, featured in a new performance by Flyaway Productions and Museum of the African Diaspora. "Meet Us Quickly with Your Mercy" combines first-person recordings with music and aerial choreography— with the goal of conveying the solidarity of Black and Jewish activism for racial justice and prison abolition. It’s rooted in a four-year collaboration that comprised hundreds of letters, prison visits and monitored phone calls between artistic director Jo Kreiter and lead writer Thomas, who co-hosts and co-produces the Pulitzer Prize-nominated podcast “Ear Hustle” and who is currently incarcerated in San Quentin. "Meet Us Quickly with Your Mercy” will run through Oct. 17 and charge no admission fee. Kreiter and Thomas join us to discuss the show and its message.

Guests:

Jo Kreiter, San Francisco-based choreographer and site artist; founder, Flyaway Productions; artistic director, "Meet Us Quickly with Your Mercy"

Rahsaan Thomas, lead writer and collaborator, "Meet Us Quickly with Your Mercy"; co-host and co-producer, “Ear Hustle”; contributing writer, The Marshall Project and San Quentin News

