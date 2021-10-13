KQED is a proud member of
9:40 am – 10:00 amForum

First Person: Berkeley’s Matt Marostica on How to Make Progressive Change within a Conservative Church

As part of our First Person series, Forum will invite Bay Area residents to share their lived experience leading remarkable and important lives within our community. Matt Marostica lives in Berkeley but helps lead a congregation of Latter Day Saints, as people within the faith prefer to be called instead of the common term Mormon. Marostica says his Berkeley ward is made up of all sorts of people, from openly gay members, to undocumented immigrants, to more conservative members. Marostica says he loves his church and faith community, and believes working to change it from the inside is where his power lies.see more
Millions of American Workers Call it Quits Amid ‘The Great Resignation’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Activists take part in a protest outside of the Old Ebbitt Grill to call for a full minimum wage with tips for restaurant workers in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic led to not only high unemployment from business closures and layoffs, but it has also induced a record number of worker resignations. This past August alone, close to 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation," workers are less likely than ever to settle for jobs with conditions that they consider unacceptable. We’ll talk with experts about what’s driving people to quit their jobs and how businesses are responding.

Guests:

Karla Miller, work advice columnist, Washington Post

Jason Wingard, senior contributor, Forbes; president, Temple University

Enrique Lopezlira, director, Low-Wage Work program, UC Berkeley Labor Center

