The coronavirus pandemic led to not only high unemployment from business closures and layoffs, but it has also induced a record number of worker resignations. This past August alone, close to 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In what has been dubbed “The Great Resignation," workers are less likely than ever to settle for jobs with conditions that they consider unacceptable. We’ll talk with experts about what’s driving people to quit their jobs and how businesses are responding.
Millions of American Workers Call it Quits Amid ‘The Great Resignation’
Activists take part in a protest outside of the Old Ebbitt Grill to call for a full minimum wage with tips for restaurant workers in Washington, DC on May 26, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Karla Miller, work advice columnist, Washington Post
Jason Wingard, senior contributor, Forbes; president, Temple University
Enrique Lopezlira, director, Low-Wage Work program, UC Berkeley Labor Center
