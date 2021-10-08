Has all the pandemic time in your home kitchen perfected your souffli? Or maybe you've realized it's possible to survive on just condiments. For a lot of us our cooking habits vacillated during this time between unrealistically high culinary expectations and dispiritingly low ones. But hopefully you've found at least a few just right, joy bringing, doable dishes that have brought comfort to your day. We want to hear about those meals.
Lunches That Got You Through The Pandemic
(Getty Images)
Guests:
Jessica Battilana, home cooking columnist, San Francisco Chronicle; author, Repertoire: All The Recipes You Need
Sponsored