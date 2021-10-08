KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
9:20 am – 10:00 amForum

Lunches That Got You Through The Pandemic

Has all the pandemic time in your home kitchen perfected your souffli? Or maybe you've realized it's possible to survive on just condiments. For a lot of us our cooking habits vacillated during this time between unrealistically high culinary expectations and dispiritingly low ones. But hopefully you've found at least a few just right, joy bringing, doable dishes that have brought comfort to your day. We want to hear about those meals.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:20 am – 10:00 amForum

Lunches That Got You Through The Pandemic

Has all the pandemic time in your home kitchen perfected your souffli? Or maybe you've realized it's possible to survive on just condiments. For a lot of us our cooking habits vacillated during this time between unrealistically high culinary expectations and dispiritingly low ones. But hopefully you've found at least a few just right, joy bringing, doable dishes that have brought comfort to your day. We want to hear about those meals.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Lunches That Got You Through The Pandemic

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:20 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

 (Getty Images)

Has all the pandemic time in your home kitchen perfected your souffli? Or maybe you've realized it's possible to survive on just condiments. For a lot of us our cooking habits vacillated during this time between unrealistically high culinary expectations and dispiritingly low ones. But hopefully you've found at least a few just right, joy bringing,  doable dishes that have brought comfort to your day. We want to hear about those meals.

Guests:

Jessica Battilana, home cooking columnist, San Francisco Chronicle; author, Repertoire: All The Recipes You Need

Sponsored