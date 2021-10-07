KQED is a proud member of
Forum

Nobel Prize in Medicine Goes to California Researchers

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Two California scientists, David Julius from UCSF and Ardem Patapoutian from San Diego's Scripps Research, have won the 2021 Nobel Prize for medicine.  In their work, which focuses on the biology of our senses,  Julius and Patapoutian identified receptors that allow the cells in your body to sense touch and temperature.  Their findings hold potential medical applications for better treatment of chronic pain.  We talk with the prize-winning researchers about their work.

