KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

A New Labor Movement?

Weekly jobless claims are rising…with Americans wanting better benefits…and higher pay…Is there a shift happening? We’ll look into the makings of a new labor movement. While support for organized labor is high in this economy, union membership is as low as its ever been. American workers want better benefits and higher pay. Safer jobs and better technology. The AFL-CIO's calling it a modern labor movement. We'll ask the union's boss about it...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

A New Labor Movement?

Weekly jobless claims are rising…with Americans wanting better benefits…and higher pay…Is there a shift happening? We’ll look into the makings of a new labor movement. While support for organized labor is high in this economy, union membership is as low as its ever been. American workers want better benefits and higher pay. Safer jobs and better technology. The AFL-CIO's calling it a modern labor movement. We'll ask the union's boss about it...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

San Francisco Giants Headed to Playoffs for the First Time in Five Years

Alexis Madrigal
at 10:30 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Brandon Crawford #35 high-fives Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants after they beat the against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on September 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With 105 wins under their belt, the 2021 team is among the best in the franchise’s history, and have a serious shot at beating the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division title. With the end of the season in sight, the team could soon be reliving the glory days of their championship victories in the 2010s. We’ll talk about what has contributed to the Giants’ successful run and what to expect from the playoffs.

Guests:

Ann Killion, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle

Marty Lurie, Giants pre-game and post-game host for KNBR 680

Sponsored