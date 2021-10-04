The San Francisco Giants have clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. With 105 wins under their belt, the 2021 team is among the best in the franchise’s history, and have a serious shot at beating the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division title. With the end of the season in sight, the team could soon be reliving the glory days of their championship victories in the 2010s. We’ll talk about what has contributed to the Giants’ successful run and what to expect from the playoffs.
San Francisco Giants Headed to Playoffs for the First Time in Five Years
Brandon Crawford #35 high-fives Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants after they beat the against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park on September 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Guests:
Ann Killion, sports columnist, San Francisco Chronicle
Marty Lurie, Giants pre-game and post-game host for KNBR 680
Sponsored