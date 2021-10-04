Join us for a roundup of political news in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed numerous bills into laws in the past few weeks including a slew of laws aimed at increasing affordable housing, a new requirement for disclosing policy misconduct records, and changes to the state’s conservatorship law known as the #FreeBritney bill. We’ll take a look at what legislation is moving forward and other political news.
California Political News Roundup
California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference after meeting with students at James Denman Middle School on October 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Guests:
Guy Marzorati, reporter and producer, KQED's California Politics and Government Desk
Marisa Lagos, politics correspondent, KQED, Co-host of KQED's Political Breakdown show
Katie Orr, politics and government reporter, KQED
