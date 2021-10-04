Drug company Merck is applying for emergency use authorization in the U.S. for a new oral treatment for COVID-19 that trials suggest cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by half. We'll talk with UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi about the promising new treatment, get the latest coronavirus numbers for the Bay Area, and hear what to expect now that flu season is around the corner.
First Oral COVID-19 Treatment Shows Promise
Merck has developed a promising oral COVID treatment. (iStock)
Guests:
Monica Gandhi, infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at UCSF
