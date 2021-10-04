KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

A New Labor Movement?

Weekly jobless claims are rising…with Americans wanting better benefits…and higher pay…Is there a shift happening? We’ll look into the makings of a new labor movement. While support for organized labor is high in this economy, union membership is as low as its ever been. American workers want better benefits and higher pay. Safer jobs and better technology. The AFL-CIO's calling it a modern labor movement. We'll ask the union's boss about it...see more
Forum

First Oral COVID-19 Treatment Shows Promise

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Merck has developed a promising oral COVID treatment.

Drug company Merck is applying for emergency use authorization in the U.S. for a new oral treatment for COVID-19 that trials suggest cuts the risk of hospitalization or death by half.  We'll talk with UCSF's Dr. Monica Gandhi about the promising new treatment, get the latest coronavirus numbers for the Bay Area, and hear what to expect now that flu season is around the corner.

Guests:

Monica Gandhi, infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at UCSF

