KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Weathering Drought with Desalination Plants

Marin County officials are considering desalination plants to help weather a drought that is expected to deplete water resources as early as next summer. Newark has desalinated brackish water from the groundwater basin beneath Alameda Creek since 2003. And Antioch is launching its own desalination project. But critics say the environmental and economic costs of the technology are too high. We’ll hear which Bay Area counties are looking to desalination for drought mitigation and discuss the pros and cons of the technology.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum
9:00 am – 10:00 amForum

Weathering Drought with Desalination Plants

Marin County officials are considering desalination plants to help weather a drought that is expected to deplete water resources as early as next summer. Newark has desalinated brackish water from the groundwater basin beneath Alameda Creek since 2003. And Antioch is launching its own desalination project. But critics say the environmental and economic costs of the technology are too high. We’ll hear which Bay Area counties are looking to desalination for drought mitigation and discuss the pros and cons of the technology.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

System Challenges Ever Present for Central American Asylum Seekers

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Guatemalan migrants deported from the US are assisted at the Returnee Reception Center upon their arrival at the Air Force Base in Guatemala City, on September 8, 2021. (ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP via Getty Images)

In the latest installment of Forum's series on asylum seeking in the U.S., we'll take a look at what challenges Central American refugee communities in the Bay Area face. Many struggle to have their cases and stories heard. We'll also check in on the Central American Minors initiative allowing Central American migrant children to enter the country legally, which the Biden administration revived earlier this month. Community advocates Esmeralda Mendoza of East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and Vanessa Velasco of CARECEN SF join us.

Guests:

Vanessa Velasco, community advocacy and engagement coordinator, CARECEN SF

Esmeralda Mendoza, paralegal and Mam interpreter, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant

Sponsored