In the latest installment of Forum's series on asylum seeking in the U.S., we'll take a look at what challenges Central American refugee communities in the Bay Area face. Many struggle to have their cases and stories heard. We'll also check in on the Central American Minors initiative allowing Central American migrant children to enter the country legally, which the Biden administration revived earlier this month. Community advocates Esmeralda Mendoza of East Bay Sanctuary Covenant and Vanessa Velasco of CARECEN SF join us.
System Challenges Ever Present for Central American Asylum Seekers
Guatemalan migrants deported from the US are assisted at the Returnee Reception Center upon their arrival at the Air Force Base in Guatemala City, on September 8, 2021. (ORLANDO ESTRADA/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Vanessa Velasco, community advocacy and engagement coordinator, CARECEN SF
Esmeralda Mendoza, paralegal and Mam interpreter, East Bay Sanctuary Covenant
Sponsored