KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

New vs Old Worker Pay

New employees are getting higher wages and signing bonuses, because of labor shortages. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

New vs Old Worker Pay

New employees are getting higher wages and signing bonuses, because of labor shortages. see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Palo Alto Brings Car Traffic Back to Streets Closed During the Pandemic

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

A man glances into ZombieRunner coffee shop as he strides along a quiet sidewalk in downtown Palo Alto on March 12, 2020.  (Glenn Chapman / AFP)

Palo Alto officials next month  plan to reopen University Avenue and some other streets that had been closed to car traffic during the pandemic Some retailers  say turning streets into outlining areas has hurt their businesses by reducing parking spaces and covering up storefronts.  Meanwhile many restaurant owners, especially those who invested in furniture and parklets, want to keep streets closed to continue serving customers outside. Various cities are facing similar dilemmas about whether to reopen streets and effective ways to support businesses. We’ll talk about how cities and residents are rethinking uses for public roadways and spaces. 

Guests:

Tom DuBois, mayor, Palo Alto

Mistie Boulton, owner and CEO, Oren's Hummus, Israeli restaurant, catering company and packaged food maker based in Palo Alto

Vibhu Norby, founder and CEO, b8ta, a retail-as-a-service company with nine stores including one in downtown Palo Alto

Sponsored