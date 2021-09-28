Palo Alto Brings Car Traffic Back to Streets Closed During the Pandemic

Palo Alto officials next month plan to reopen University Avenue and some other streets that had been closed to car traffic during the pandemic Some retailers say turning streets into outlining areas has hurt their businesses by reducing parking spaces and covering up storefronts. Meanwhile many restaurant owners, especially those who invested in furniture and parklets, want to keep streets closed to continue serving customers outside. Various cities are facing similar dilemmas about whether to reopen streets and effective ways to support businesses. We’ll talk about how cities and residents are rethinking uses for public roadways and spaces.