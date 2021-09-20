Haiti’s UNESCO Ambassador Claude-Alix Bertrand on the Border Crisis

Haiti is grappling with an unprecedented environmental crisis after a recent hurricane and earthquake. A political crisis following the assasination of the Haitian president, has left the Haitian people with a crashing economy, and violence. After the U.S. began deporting some of the approximately 13,000 Haitian migrants to have arrived at the Mexican border, the U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigned in protest, citing the “inhumane” treatment of Haitian migrants at the border as well as the decision to deport them as they flee political and environmental devastation. We speak with Bay Area resident Claude-Alix Bertrand, Haiti’s ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, to get his thoughts on the Haitian migration crisis.