As Chez Panisse Turns 50, What’s Cooking (Next)?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:20 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 25: Chef/author Alice Waters speaks during the 15th annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at UCLA on April 25, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.  (Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images)

Berkeley’s influential Chez Panisse restaurant has turned 50. The restaurant transformed food culture in the Bay Area and put California, and farm to table cuisine, on the global culinary map. We talk with founder Alice Waters, and chefs and food producers who got their start at the restaurant, about the history and legacy of Chez Panisse and the future of the ecosystem of farms, food and restaurants it inspired.

Guests:

Alice Waters, founder, Chez Panisse

Christian Washington, former prep and line cook, Chez Panisse Café, their forthcoming restaurant is the Comfort Collective

Sylvan Mishima Brackett , owner and chef of Rintaro, former creative director of Chez Panisse

Ruth Reichl, journalist, author of "Save Me the Plums"

Andrea Crawford, farmer, miller, baker, Kenter Canyon Farms

