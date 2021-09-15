Statewide Election Special: The 2021 California Gubernatorial Recall

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers remarks to reporters after a helicopter tour with U.S. President Joe Biden of the Caldor Fire area, at Mather Airport on September 13, 2021 in Mather, California.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivers remarks to reporters after a helicopter tour with U.S. President Joe Biden of the Caldor Fire area, at Mather Airport on September 13, 2021 in Mather, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Please try again

The petition to recall Governor Gavin Newsom began in February of last year. Now, more than a year and a half later, California voters are weighing in. On the day after the final ballots are cast we’ll analyze the election results as they come in, and discuss what they tell us about the future of Gavin Newsom, the state’s Republican party, California’s pandemic response and more.

Guests:

Mark DiCamillo , director, Berkeley Institute for Governmental Studies (IGS) Poll

David Chiu , Assemblymember District 17, California State Assembly

Mike Madrid , co-founder, The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans seeking to prevent the re-election of former President Donald Trump. He is also a political consultant and partner with GrassrootsLab.

Kim Alexander , president and founder, California Voter Foundation

Scott Shafer , senior editor for KQED’s California Politics and Government desk and co-host of Political Breakdown



Katie Orr , politics and government reporter, KQED





,