How a Climate Disaster Is Also a Sign of Hope

KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Abortion Rights as Addressed by Corporations and Religion

Many of America’s biggest corporations have been silent on Texas’s recent anti-abortion law. Though brands and companies have weighed in on issues from voting rights to Black Lives Matters in recent years, many still seem reluctant to weigh in on abortion. Then, the fight over abortion rights is often framed as a religious one, but in reality, people with the same faith often have different views on the issue. The majority of Catholics in the U.S. believe abortion should be legal, according to Pew, a view that President Joe Biden, himself a Catholic, agrees with. At the same time, six of the Supreme Court justices are Catholic, and all but one of those justices are conservatives. So how does Catholic faith intersect with political views for officials and voters today? Last, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com and Mona Eltahawy, journalist and author of The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, join us to discuss the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and what it’s meant for them as women of Muslim descent to deal with the aftermath of racism, hatred, and feeling like outsiders in the country they call home.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
The Takeaway
1:00 pm – 2:00 pmThe Takeaway

Abortion Rights as Addressed by Corporations and Religion

Many of America’s biggest corporations have been silent on Texas’s recent anti-abortion law. Though brands and companies have weighed in on issues from voting rights to Black Lives Matters in recent years, many still seem reluctant to weigh in on abortion. Then, the fight over abortion rights is often framed as a religious one, but in reality, people with the same faith often have different views on the issue. The majority of Catholics in the U.S. believe abortion should be legal, according to Pew, a view that President Joe Biden, himself a Catholic, agrees with. At the same time, six of the Supreme Court justices are Catholic, and all but one of those justices are conservatives. So how does Catholic faith intersect with political views for officials and voters today? Last, Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com and Mona Eltahawy, journalist and author of The Seven Necessary Sins for Women and Girls, join us to discuss the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and what it’s meant for them as women of Muslim descent to deal with the aftermath of racism, hatred, and feeling like outsiders in the country they call home.see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

How a Climate Disaster Is Also a Sign of Hope

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

The tall bleached "bathtub ring" is visible on the rocky banks of Lake Powell at Reflection Canyon on June 24, 2021 in Lake Powell, Utah. As severe drought grips parts of the Western United States, a below average flow of water is expected to flow through the Colorado River Basin into two of its biggest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Lake Powell, a 190-mile long reservoir in Utah that holds back the Colorado River, and which can hold 24 million acres of water, has dropped 140 feet since 2000 and 50 feet in the last year. But as the lake's surface recedes, leaving a bathtub-like ring marking its evaporation, Glen Canyon, a natural wonder which was partially flooded by the dam, has reemerged. As Elizabeth Kolbert writes, in that canyon, we are seeing the Colorado River restore itself in real time. Well talk to Kolbert about what it's like to celebrate "the effects of what, by most standards counts as a disaster" and the confounding feelings of finding silver linings in climate change.

Guests:

Elizabeth Kolbert, staff writer, The New Yorker. Her new book is "Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future."

Sponsored