The California Report Magazine
6:30 pm – 7:00 pm

Healing Generational Trauma to Break the Cycle of Domestic Violence in Tribal Communities

Native Americans in our state today are still rebuilding ties to their cultural past because so much of it was destroyed by colonization. What got passed down for some tribes was the violence, not indigenous values and traditions. As a result, many tribal communitie5s today are dealing with high rates of domestic violence and substance abuse. Tribal leaders say there is a path to healing, though, and it leads right back to those values that were almost—but not quite—stamped out. Reporter Lee Romney brings us the story of a longtime couple who have each faced a domestic violence charge in state court. They have a lot to share about their journey to wellness including understanding where generational violence comes from.
Forum

Efforts to Restrict Voting Access Gain Traction Nationwide

Alexis Madrigal
A voter drops his ballot for the 2020 US elections into an official ballot drop box at the Los Angeles County Registrar in Norwalk, California on October 19, 2020. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

During the past year, state legislatures across the country have implemented restrictive voting laws that experts say will stop some voters from casting ballots. Voter suppression is not a new phenomenon in the United States, but lawmakers are coming up with new ways to restrict voting access. In Texas for example, a recently passed state law limits the use of ballot drop boxes and impedes election officials from promoting vote-by-mail, according to the New York Times. Efforts to protect voting rights and access at the federal level have stalled in Congress. Meanwhile, California finds itself in the middle of a gubernatorial recall election in which a small minority of voters could decide the fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom, who overwhelmingly won his office in 2018. We talk about laws and policies limiting voting access and their threat to democracy. 

Ari Berman, national correspondent, Mother Jones, and author, "Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America"

