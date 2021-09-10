KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America

Lawyer and writer Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent for Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the constitution, and threats to liberal democracy in the U.S. He’s been writing about the Court’s recent decision allowing a Texas abortion law to remain in effect, the court’s voting rights decisions, the increasing use of the shadow docket and the court’s larger move to the right. His new book is “The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Fresh Air
7:00 pm – 8:00 pmFresh Air

How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America

Lawyer and writer Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent for Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the constitution, and threats to liberal democracy in the U.S. He’s been writing about the Court’s recent decision allowing a Texas abortion law to remain in effect, the court’s voting rights decisions, the increasing use of the shadow docket and the court’s larger move to the right. His new book is “The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court is Reshaping America.”see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Looking Back to 20 Years Ago Today, at Life Before 9/11

Alexis Madrigal
at 12:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Pictures of fallen firefighters are placed on their names at the September 11th Memorial on September 9, 2021 in New York City (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Looking back at the news headlines in the Bay Area on September 10, 2001 gives us a snapshot of what consumed us that day. There was violence: a mass shooting in Sacramento, the murder of a family in Bernal Heights. Barry Bonds reached 63 home runs the day before. Democrats were hitting President George W. Bush on the sluggish economy.  The Dow Industrial Average neared 10,000. It wouldn’t reach that level again until 2009.  We look back at life, politics and culture on 9/10/01 to take measure of what changed after that next day. 

 

 

Guests:

Wajahat Ali, playwright, columnist, Daily Beast,  senior fellow, Western States Center and Auburn Seminary

Annalee Newitz,, Science journalist and author of, "Scatter, Adapt, and Remember: How Humans Will Survive a Mass Extinction", Newitz is also the author of the novels "The Future of Another Timeline," and "Autonomous." 

Emily Bazelon, staff writer, The New York Times Magazine, She's also a Truman Capote Fellow for Creative Writing and Law at Yale Law School and co-host of Slate's political gabfest.

Hina Shamsi , director, ACLU’s National Security Project

Sponsored