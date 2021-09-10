Looking Back to 20 Years Ago Today, at Life Before 9/11

Pictures of fallen firefighters are placed on their names at the September 11th Memorial on September 9, 2021 in New York City

Pictures of fallen firefighters are placed on their names at the September 11th Memorial on September 9, 2021 in New York City (Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Looking back at the news headlines in the Bay Area on September 10, 2001 gives us a snapshot of what consumed us that day. There was violence: a mass shooting in Sacramento, the murder of a family in Bernal Heights. Barry Bonds reached 63 home runs the day before. Democrats were hitting President George W. Bush on the sluggish economy. The Dow Industrial Average neared 10,000. It wouldn’t reach that level again until 2009. We look back at life, politics and culture on 9/10/01 to take measure of what changed after that next day.

Guests:

Wajahat Ali , playwright, columnist, Daily Beast, senior fellow, Western States Center and Auburn Seminary



Annalee Newitz, , Science journalist and author of, "Scatter, Adapt, and Remember: How Humans Will Survive a Mass Extinction", Newitz is also the author of the novels "The Future of Another Timeline," and "Autonomous."

Emily Bazelon , staff writer, The New York Times Magazine, She's also a Truman Capote Fellow for Creative Writing and Law at Yale Law School and co-host of Slate's political gabfest.





Hina Shamsi , director, ACLU’s National Security Project