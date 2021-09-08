KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
PBS NewsHour
3:00 pm – 4:00 pmPBS NewsHourThe PBS NewsHour is an hour-long evening news broadcast, hosted by Judy Woodruff which offers news updates, analysis, live studio interviews, discussions...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Ask An Infectious Disease Specialist About the Newest Developments in COVID-19 Research

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

COVID-19 sample vials are shown during preparation for isolation and extraction at the Genview Diagnosis lab on August 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The pandemic might feel endless, but for scientists COVID-19 is still relatively new and research is evolving quickly. We'll talk with an infectious disease specialist about major  studies that have come out recently. There are new findings on masks, the effectiveness of vaccines, and how much immunity we get from prior COVID infections.  We'll talk about the newest research and treatments and we'll take your questions.

Guests:

Claire Standley, infectious disease & public health researcher, Center for Global Health Science and Security, Georgetown University

Sponsored