The pandemic might feel endless, but for scientists COVID-19 is still relatively new and research is evolving quickly. We'll talk with an infectious disease specialist about major studies that have come out recently. There are new findings on masks, the effectiveness of vaccines, and how much immunity we get from prior COVID infections. We'll talk about the newest research and treatments and we'll take your questions.
Ask An Infectious Disease Specialist About the Newest Developments in COVID-19 Research
COVID-19 sample vials are shown during preparation for isolation and extraction at the Genview Diagnosis lab on August 13, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Guests:
Claire Standley, infectious disease & public health researcher, Center for Global Health Science and Security, Georgetown University
