The World
2:00 pm – 3:00 pmThe World

Syrian Refugees Forced Out of Greece

This spring, a group of Syrian refugees tried to reach Europe. They crossed from Turkey into Greece. But instead of being able to seek asylum, they were arrested. And forced out of the country. Now a Syrian child in the group claims he was beaten as they were pushed back by Greek authorities.see more
Forum

Rep. Barbara Lee on Afghanistan and a Life of ‘Speaking Truth To Power'

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Courtesy of Barbara Lee

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who has represented the northwestern portion of Alameda County for more than 20 years, was the sole vote against war in Afghanistan in 2001. This moment is central to the new documentary from director Abby Ginzberg, Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power. The film depicts Rep. Lee's decades-long career, tracing her early political awareness as a student at Mills College and UC Berkeley through her work on civil rights, AIDS funding and anti-poverty work. We'll talk with the Congresswoman and the documentary's director about her career and her recent statement that, there has never, and will never, be a U.S. military solution in Afghanistan.

Guests:

Barbara Lee, U.S. Congresswoman representing California's 13th district which includes Oakland

Abby Ginzberg, film maker and director, "BARBARA LEE: Speaking Truth To Power"

