Rep. Barbara Lee on Afghanistan and a Life of ‘Speaking Truth To Power'

Congresswoman Barbara Lee, who has represented the northwestern portion of Alameda County for more than 20 years, was the sole vote against war in Afghanistan in 2001. This moment is central to the new documentary from director Abby Ginzberg, Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth To Power. The film depicts Rep. Lee's decades-long career, tracing her early political awareness as a student at Mills College and UC Berkeley through her work on civil rights, AIDS funding and anti-poverty work. We'll talk with the Congresswoman and the documentary's director about her career and her recent statement that, there has never, and will never, be a U.S. military solution in Afghanistan.