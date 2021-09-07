KQED is a proud member of
The World
The World

Syrian Refugees Forced Out of Greece

This spring, a group of Syrian refugees tried to reach Europe. They crossed from Turkey into Greece. But instead of being able to seek asylum, they were arrested. And forced out of the country. Now a Syrian child in the group claims he was beaten as they were pushed back by Greek authorities.see more
Forum

Point Reyes Awaits Federal Decision in Battle Pitting Ranching Against Tule Elk

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
POINT REYES STATION, CA - APRIL 19: Tule Elk graze on grass in a field at Point Reyes National Seashore Elk Preserve on April 19, 2015. (Justin Sullivan)

A decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior over extending the lease of parkland by dairy and beef cattle ranchers in Point Reyes National Seashore is due by September 13th. It would be the first update to the park's general management plan since 1980, and includes a proposal to kill some of the park's tule elk. We'll hear what's at stake in the upcoming decision, and get the history behind the battle over whether ranching should continue at Point Reyes.

Guests:

Will Houston, reporter, Marin Independent Journal

