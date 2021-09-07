Point Reyes Awaits Federal Decision in Battle Pitting Ranching Against Tule Elk

A decision by the U.S. Department of the Interior over extending the lease of parkland by dairy and beef cattle ranchers in Point Reyes National Seashore is due by September 13th. It would be the first update to the park's general management plan since 1980, and includes a proposal to kill some of the park's tule elk. We'll hear what's at stake in the upcoming decision, and get the history behind the battle over whether ranching should continue at Point Reyes.