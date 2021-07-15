From the Archives: Spotlight on Bay Area Culture, Character, Charisma in Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s TV Series “Blindspotting”

Blindspotting was one of 2018’s critically acclaimed films. Penned by old friends, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, it took on race and gentrification in Oakland. Now, they’re back with a new television show based on the movie that’s a wild love letter to the Bay Area. In this special labor day edition of Forum from the archives, we'll listen back on Alexis' July interview with Diggs and Casal about the show and honoring the place that made them.