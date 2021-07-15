KQED is a proud member of
Kids and Delta

It’s back to school time here in the U.S., but this year is more complicated than normal. The Delta variant is surging, pediatric COVID cases are at their highest, and everyone wants to know: how do we send our kids to school safely? Plus, improving school air quality.see more
Forum

From the Archives: Spotlight on Bay Area Culture, Character, Charisma in Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal’s TV Series “Blindspotting”

52 min
Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
 ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images))

Blindspotting was one of 2018’s critically acclaimed films. Penned by old friends, Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal, it took on race and gentrification in Oakland. Now, they’re back with a new television show based on the movie that’s a wild love letter to the Bay Area. In this special labor day edition of Forum from the archives,  we'll listen back on Alexis' July interview with Diggs and Casal about the show and honoring the place that made them.

Guests:

Daveed Diggs, actor, rapper, writer. executive producer, Blindspotting, television series.

Rafael Casal, actor, writer and executive producer, Blindspotting television series.

