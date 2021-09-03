What Is It Like To Evacuate from a Megafire and What Happens After the Fire?

Packing an emergency go bag is advice every Californian is familiar with. But what happens when you actually have to evacuate? Residents of cities and towns across California have been learning these hard lessons as the state grapples with numerous wildfires. This year alone, as many as 60,000 people have had to evacuate due to wildfires that to date have burned 1.9 million acres around the state. This hour of Forum, we talk to residents of South Lake Tahoe who have evacuated as the Caldor fire inches towards their homes. Well also talk to survivors of megafires to find out what happens once the fire is out.