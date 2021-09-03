KQED is a proud member of
What Is It Like To Evacuate from a Megafire and What Happens After the Fire?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
TWIN BRIDGES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: A chairlift at Sierra-at Tahoe ski resort sits idle as the Caldor Fire moves through the area on August 30, 2021 in Twin Bridges, California. The Caldor Fire has burned over 165,000 acres, destroyed over 650 structures and is currently 13 percent contained. (Justin Sullivan via Getty Images))

Packing an emergency go bag is advice every Californian is familiar with. But what happens when you actually have to evacuate? Residents of cities and towns across California have been learning these hard lessons as the state grapples with numerous wildfires. This year alone, as many as 60,000 people have had to evacuate due to wildfires that to date have burned 1.9 million acres around the state. This hour of Forum, we talk to residents of South Lake Tahoe who have evacuated as the Caldor fire inches towards their homes. Well also talk to survivors of megafires to find out what happens once the fire is out.

Guests:

Jennifer Gray Thompson, executive director, Rebuild Northbay Foundation

Cheyenne Purrington, executive director, Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless

Brad Sherwood, lost home in Tubbs fire

Devin Middlebrook, mayor pro tem, South Lake Tahoe

Mike Peron, editor and content director

Organization: Tahoe Tribune

Raquel Maria Dillon, reporter, KQED

