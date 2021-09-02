Millennials and Gen Z Want Us to Rethink Our Relationship with Work

A former factory worker in China, 31-year-old Luo Huazhong, made global headlines in April when he chose to “lie flat” and opt for working odd jobs and an overall slower lifestyle than is culturally accepted. It’s a feeling that has resonated with many in the U.S., particularly millennials and Gen Z, who are leading what’s been termed “The Great Resignation.” It’s a phenomenon that’s taken hold during this period of high employee turnover, as workers feel more confident in the economy and in making career changes that better meet their needs. Writers Cassady Rosenblum and LZ Granderson each reflect on this growing shift in Americans’ relationship with work in recent essays, and they join us to discuss today’s culture of work in the U.S. and consider the possibility of one that’s less about “grinding” and more friendly to “lying flat.”