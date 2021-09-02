KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

COVID Economy

“COVID-19 cases have been on the rise… which could be a big problem for brick-and-mortar retailers counting on back-to-school shoppers. A view of the economy, courtesy of one Montana mall… see more
Forum

Millennials and Gen Z Want Us to Rethink Our Relationship with Work

Ariana Proehl
at 10:00 AM
A former factory worker in China, 31-year-old Luo Huazhong, made global headlines in April when he chose to “lie flat” and opt for working odd jobs and an overall slower lifestyle than is culturally accepted. It’s a feeling that has resonated with many in the U.S., particularly millennials and Gen Z, who are leading what’s been termed “The Great Resignation.” It’s a phenomenon that’s taken hold during this period of high employee turnover, as workers feel more confident in the economy and in making career changes that better meet their needs. Writers Cassady Rosenblum and LZ Granderson each reflect on this growing shift in Americans’ relationship with work in recent essays, and they join us to discuss today’s culture of work in the U.S. and consider the possibility of one that’s less about “grinding” and more friendly to “lying flat.”

Guests:

LZ Granderson, columnist, the Los Angeles Times; host, "Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson" podcast

Cassady Rosenblum, writer; author, New York Times op-ed "Work is A False Idol"

