KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Save ArticleSave Article
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell talks about recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida – made even more difficult without power and temperatures hitting 91 degrees today. California firefighters are hoping for favorable conditions today to help them keep the Caldor Fire from getting loose in the city of South Lake Tahoe, and Chicago Public Schools says 10 percent of their school bus drivers quit rather than get mandatory vaccines. What does that mean for the more than 2-thousand students who ride the bus to school?...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
All Things Considered
4:30 pm – 6:30 pmAll Things Considered

Hurricane Ida

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell talks about recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida – made even more difficult without power and temperatures hitting 91 degrees today. California firefighters are hoping for favorable conditions today to help them keep the Caldor Fire from getting loose in the city of South Lake Tahoe, and Chicago Public Schools says 10 percent of their school bus drivers quit rather than get mandatory vaccines. What does that mean for the more than 2-thousand students who ride the bus to school?...see more
Radio Schedule
Latest Newscasts:KQEDNPR
Player Sponsored By
Forum

Is Watching Football Ethical?

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:40 AM
Save ArticleSave Article

Failed to save article

Please try again

Trey Lance hands off to Raheem Mostert of the San Francisco 49ers during their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

With football season beginning, some fans are conflicted about whether or not to change the channel. Amid mounting evidence on player brain injuries, compensation questions for college athletes and the National Football League’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, some once-diehard fans feel they can’t ethically continue to watch. Still, even though the 2021 Super Bowl reported decreased viewership, 96.4 million still tuned in. We want to hear from you: What’s the moral math of your football consumption?

Guests:

Joel Anderson, staff writer, Slate

Steve Almond, author, "Against Football: One Fan's Reluctant Manifesto"

Sponsored