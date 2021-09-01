Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Stands Trial for Allegedly Defrauding Stakeholders

College dropout Elizabeth Holmes once claimed her start-up Theranos would transform blood tests and modern medicine. At its peak in 2015, the company was worth $9 billion and was set to roll out its products across the country. But that came crashing down when investigations revealing that the technology was unreliable resulted in criminal charges against Holmes for defrauding investors and clients. Delayed by the pandemic, Holmes’ trial is finally underway in San Jose. We discuss what you need to know to follow along with the proceedings, and hear how the controversy has shaken Silicon Valley and startup culture.