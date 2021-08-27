KQED is a proud member of
Marketplace
4:00 pm – 4:30 pmMarketplace

The Future of Wind Energy

The US installed more wind energy capacity in 2020 than in any other year in history. A look at what drove the uptick…and what the future of wind energy might look like. see more
Forum

Citizen App Adds 24/7 Safety Experts, Raising Questions About Disaster Voyeurism, Vigilantism

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 PM
The Citizen app, which, like Nextdoor, has been blamed for inciting vigilantism, recently launched a private service of on-call safety experts that users can contact 24/7 for help.  Called “Protect,” this service monitors a user’s location, connecting them with a Citizen employee who can decide to bump the situation up to a 911 call.   We’ll hear about the new frontier of safety apps and why critics say these crime and safety-reporting apps promote harassment, racial bias and over-surveillance.

Guests:

Nicol Turner Lee, director, the Center for Technology Innovation, The Brookings Institution

Matthew Guariglia, policy analyst, Electronic Frontier Foundation

Heather Kelly, technology reporter, The Washington Post

