Forum

Californians Reel From Yet Another Massive Fire Season

Lily Jamali
at 9:00 AM
A Cal Fire firefighter from the Lassen-Modoc Unit watches as an air tanker makes a fire retardant drop on the Dixie Fire as trees burn on a hillside on August 18, 2021 near Janesville, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

More than 42,000 California residents have been told to evacuate their homes as nine major wildfires continue to burn. More than one and a half million acres have burned this year, that’s more than burned this time last year, in what was a record breaking fire season. We’ll get an update on the fires and evacuations, and we’ll check in on  the effectiveness of the state’s response.

Guests:

Scott Rodd, reporter, Capital Public Radio

