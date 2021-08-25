More than 42,000 California residents have been told to evacuate their homes as nine major wildfires continue to burn. More than one and a half million acres have burned this year, that’s more than burned this time last year, in what was a record breaking fire season. We’ll get an update on the fires and evacuations, and we’ll check in on the effectiveness of the state’s response.
Californians Reel From Yet Another Massive Fire Season
A Cal Fire firefighter from the Lassen-Modoc Unit watches as an air tanker makes a fire retardant drop on the Dixie Fire as trees burn on a hillside on August 18, 2021 near Janesville, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
Guests:
Scott Rodd, reporter, Capital Public Radio
