Oakland High Class of 2020 Captured in Documentary ‘Homeroom’

Alexis Madrigal
at 9:00 AM
Denilson Garibo graduates over Zoom in the documentary 'Homeroom.' (Courtesy of Hulu)

Documentary filmmaker Peter Nicks began filming at Oakland High School in fall 2019 to capture its seniors’ final year. He ended up capturing the specifically local experiences of a global turning point. From a student-led campaign to remove police officers from their school that begins months before George Floyd’s murder and resultant protests, to uncertain conversations around a new virus and an eventual Zoom graduation, the documentary “Homeroom” provides insight into the 2020 graduating class, depicting the students of Oakland High as the vanguard of national conversations on inequity and social justice. Nicks, whose previous Oakland-set documentaries depicted a public hospital and the city’s police force, joins us to discuss “Homeroom” and what it means to tell Oakland’s stories.

 

Guests:

Peter Nicks, director of the Oakland-set documentaries, “Homeroom," "The Waiting Room" and "The Force"

Dwayne Davis, 2020 McClymonds High School graduate featured in film

